Jerry Dee MorrisonJan. 20, 1939 - Aug. 22, 2020It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jerry Dee Morrison on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Since his birth on January 20, 1939 to Ivan and Mae Morrison, Jerry has been adored by his friends and family. He left us while sleeping peacefully at the age of 81.Jerry was a hard and dedicated worker, always devoted to his almond orchard, or a project in the garage. Jerry found joy in keeping active, and was proud to have volunteered for several years at the Tuolumne Sherriff's office, where he made life-long friendships.Although he had an incredible work ethic, Jerry was also exceptionally good at having fun. He was an avid car collector and an experienced seeker of adventure. He enjoyed jeeping trips with his family, loved participating in car shows and car clubs with friends, and was always excited to share stories of his most recent travels.Jerry was always able to bring a smile to those around him, whether it was a joke or memory, and cared immeasurably for his close friends and family. His presence was a light in any room, and our lives are dimmer without him with us. While we greatly miss his laughter, his warmth, his undeniable sweet tooth, and his "Hey, Kiddo's," we are comforted in knowing that he has been reunited with his loved ones in a now even brighter place.Jerry joins in the light his beloved wife Marilyn, loving wife Vicky, and vibrant daughter Tami. He will be cherished, missed, and survived by his son Mark (Melinda) and daughter Angela. Jerry has four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and countless friends who will always have treasured memories of times spent with him.While we will not be holding a public service at this time, we look forward to sharing a Celebration of Life for Jerry with close friends and family as soon as it is safe to do so.