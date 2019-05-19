Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Oliveira. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Masonic Center of Modesto 800 Rose Ave. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Oliveira

April 17, 1954 - May 7, 2019

Jerry Oliveira, a dedicated A's fan with a sharp sense of humor and a huge love for his family, passed away peacefully May 7, 2019 at his home in Rancho Cordova after an extended illness. He was 65.

Born Gerald Thomas Oliveira on April 17, 1954, he was the first of Eleanor and George Oliveira's five children. Jerry was raised in Modesto, attending Sutter Elementary, La Loma Jr. High and Downey High, class of 1972. He studied broadcasting at Modesto Junior College for several semesters. He retired from his career in licensed sports merchandising in 2016.

Always ready with a quip, Jerry's entertaining personality made him a natural as a radio DJ, working at stations in Modesto, Merced and Sacramento in the late 1970s and early 80s.

A lifelong baseball fan, Jerry was devoted to the A's organization. He was the Modesto A's public address announcer for several seasons in the 1970s, was an Oakland season ticket holder for many years, went on baseball trips and ballpark tours, and amassed a huge collection of caps from minor and major league teams.

Jerry doted on his grand nieces and nephews and followed their artistic and athletic endeavors with proud enthusiasm.

He is deeply missed by his wife of nearly 42 years, Dorian; mother Eleanor, sister Carolyn, brothers Jeff and Ken, nieces Faun Oliveira, Desiree Meyers, Kahlen Haro and DeAnn Gonzalez, nephews Kyle, Kole and Dustin Oliveira, and their spouses and children. He is preceded in death by his brother Greg and his father George.

Friends are invited to a celebration of Jerry's life Friday, May 24, 4-7 pm at Masonic Center of Modesto, 800 Rose Ave.



Jerry OliveiraApril 17, 1954 - May 7, 2019Jerry Oliveira, a dedicated A's fan with a sharp sense of humor and a huge love for his family, passed away peacefully May 7, 2019 at his home in Rancho Cordova after an extended illness. He was 65.Born Gerald Thomas Oliveira on April 17, 1954, he was the first of Eleanor and George Oliveira's five children. Jerry was raised in Modesto, attending Sutter Elementary, La Loma Jr. High and Downey High, class of 1972. He studied broadcasting at Modesto Junior College for several semesters. He retired from his career in licensed sports merchandising in 2016.Always ready with a quip, Jerry's entertaining personality made him a natural as a radio DJ, working at stations in Modesto, Merced and Sacramento in the late 1970s and early 80s.A lifelong baseball fan, Jerry was devoted to the A's organization. He was the Modesto A's public address announcer for several seasons in the 1970s, was an Oakland season ticket holder for many years, went on baseball trips and ballpark tours, and amassed a huge collection of caps from minor and major league teams.Jerry doted on his grand nieces and nephews and followed their artistic and athletic endeavors with proud enthusiasm.He is deeply missed by his wife of nearly 42 years, Dorian; mother Eleanor, sister Carolyn, brothers Jeff and Ken, nieces Faun Oliveira, Desiree Meyers, Kahlen Haro and DeAnn Gonzalez, nephews Kyle, Kole and Dustin Oliveira, and their spouses and children. He is preceded in death by his brother Greg and his father George.Friends are invited to a celebration of Jerry's life Friday, May 24, 4-7 pm at Masonic Center of Modesto, 800 Rose Ave. Published in the Modesto Bee on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close