Jerry Oliveira
April 17, 1954 - May 7, 2019
Jerry Oliveira, a dedicated A's fan with a sharp sense of humor and a huge love for his family, passed away peacefully May 7, 2019 at his home in Rancho Cordova after an extended illness. He was 65.
Born Gerald Thomas Oliveira on April 17, 1954, he was the first of Eleanor and George Oliveira's five children. Jerry was raised in Modesto, attending Sutter Elementary, La Loma Jr. High and Downey High, class of 1972. He studied broadcasting at Modesto Junior College for several semesters. He retired from his career in licensed sports merchandising in 2016.
Always ready with a quip, Jerry's entertaining personality made him a natural as a radio DJ, working at stations in Modesto, Merced and Sacramento in the late 1970s and early 80s.
A lifelong baseball fan, Jerry was devoted to the A's organization. He was the Modesto A's public address announcer for several seasons in the 1970s, was an Oakland season ticket holder for many years, went on baseball trips and ballpark tours, and amassed a huge collection of caps from minor and major league teams.
Jerry doted on his grand nieces and nephews and followed their artistic and athletic endeavors with proud enthusiasm.
He is deeply missed by his wife of nearly 42 years, Dorian; mother Eleanor, sister Carolyn, brothers Jeff and Ken, nieces Faun Oliveira, Desiree Meyers, Kahlen Haro and DeAnn Gonzalez, nephews Kyle, Kole and Dustin Oliveira, and their spouses and children. He is preceded in death by his brother Greg and his father George.
Friends are invited to a celebration of Jerry's life Friday, May 24, 4-7 pm at Masonic Center of Modesto, 800 Rose Ave.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 19, 2019