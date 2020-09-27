1/1
Jerry Phelps
1941 - 2020
Jerry W. Phelps
August 1941 – September 2020
Jerry Phelps, age 79 of Turlock, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Emanuel Medical Center. Jerry was born in Turlock and graduated from Turlock High School in 1959. In 2007 he retired from driving a truck after 50 years. Jerry enjoyed working with his hands, including restoring antique farm equipment and making wine barrels, known by people as "Wine Barrels by Jerry".
Jerry is survived by his sons Frank Kauffman, William Phelps, David Phelps, and Michael James; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings Joann Brewer and Robert Phelps. Jerry is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Phelps and his sons Steven Phelps and Tony Kauffman.
Memorial contributions can be made to donors favorite charity.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3pm – 5pm at Allen Mortuary and Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:00-11:00a.m.
A graveside will be held 2:30pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Modesto Bee from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
OCT
2
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
