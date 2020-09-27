Jerry W. PhelpsAugust 1941 – September 2020Jerry Phelps, age 79 of Turlock, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Emanuel Medical Center. Jerry was born in Turlock and graduated from Turlock High School in 1959. In 2007 he retired from driving a truck after 50 years. Jerry enjoyed working with his hands, including restoring antique farm equipment and making wine barrels, known by people as "Wine Barrels by Jerry".Jerry is survived by his sons Frank Kauffman, William Phelps, David Phelps, and Michael James; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings Joann Brewer and Robert Phelps. Jerry is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Phelps and his sons Steven Phelps and Tony Kauffman.Memorial contributions can be made to donors favorite charity.Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3pm – 5pm at Allen Mortuary and Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:00-11:00a.m.A graveside will be held 2:30pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park.Please share condolences at: