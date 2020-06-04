Jerry Rodin
1935 - 2020
Jerry Rodin
September 24, 1935 - May 31, 2020
Jerry Rodin passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. He was born on the tiny island of Prvic Luka, Yugoslavia along the Adiratic Sea. In May of 1948 he immigrated to America with his family.
He graduated from Downey High School and later completed his course in Engine Mechanics at the Bailey Technical School in St. Louis, Missouri in 1954. He served in the United States Army. He retired from Moore Business Forms in 1986 and moved to Nevada until returning to Modesto in 2000.
Throughout his life he enjoyed building engines and racing cars. He loved being outdoors and hiking various places in Nevada and California. He was also very artistic and creative.
Jerry was a happy go lukcy kind of guy, loved to tell corny jokes and pulled many pranks. He made everyone laugh out loud.
He was a loving, kind and generous father and grandfather. He and his brother Victor were inseperable and always stuck together through thick and thin. They shared a bond that no one could break.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Nicola and Maria Rodin, his brother Ante Rodin, sister Maria Mateljan, and his beloved nephew Branko Rodin. He is survived daughters Kim Holcombe (Rick), Renee Rodin, and Julie Johnson (Aaron), grandchildren Lisa Cavanah (Partick) and Bradley Holcombe, and his brother Victor Rodin. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
A private service is being held at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 4, 2020.
June 4, 2020
He was my step father and always very good to me. I have a lot of memories when I was little and playing at the Rodin Ranch with cousins.
Julie Johnson
Daughter
