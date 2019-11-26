Jerry W. Wallen
Dec. 24, 1945 - Nov. 21, 2019
Jerry W. Wallen passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Modesto, CA. He was 73 years old.
Jerry was born and raised in Turlock, CA. He grew up in the Mitchell Community School District, where his parents owned and operated a turkey ranch. He also resided in the Denair and Gustine communities.
Jerry met the love of his life, Twila Scott Wallen and they married on November 20, 1971 in Reno, NV. They celebrated their 48th Wedding Anniversary on November 20th.
Jerry worked with Turlock Ambulance, Dompeling Truck -ing, Bettencourt Bros. Trucking and Rocha Transport. Working as a truck driver and then diesel mechanic, he has been retired for the last 10 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed driving trucks and hanging out at McDonalds with friends and senior citizens.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll G. Wallen and Sybil Pauline Wallen; his brother, Billy Allen Wallen; and sister, Mary Louise Wallen Hanreich. He is survived by his loving wife, Twila Wallen; his son, Jared W. Wallen; daughter-in-law, Arleen Dutra Wallen; two step-daughters, Deborah G. Vieira and Kimberly D. Whitaker; six grandchildren: Charles G. Plumlee, Marcus A. Plumlee, Brittany L. Roberts, Mathan S. Martin, Alexandria N. Wallen and Cameron S. Wallen; six great-grandchildren, Shaunerson Roberts, A.J. Plumlee, Liam Martin, Chase Plumlee, Avery Plumlee and Harper Plumlee.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Jerry will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park. Following the burial, a reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. at The Grand Oak, 1450 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Home Teen Challenge at P.O. Box 611, Turlock, CA 95381.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 26, 2019