Gerald Francis (Jerry) Zoller
June 25, 1943 - July 23, 2019
Jerry passed away peacefully with family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary, son, Jerry and Melissa Zoller, daughter, Karen and Wes Huff. He was predeceased by daughter Tammy Zoller. Grandchildren include Danielle, Anthony, Megan, and Eric Zoller, Jeremy and Jordyn Huff and Great grandson Hayden Wallace.
He moved his young family to Modesto, CA in 1966 from Chicago, Illinois where he and his wife were born and raised. While working at E&J Gallo Winery for 32 years, he was also involved in the schools his children attended. Either by coaching their teams, assisting with 4-H and FFA or attending their games and other activities. He and Mary also developed life-long friendships which endure to this day.
After retiring from Gallo, he began fishing, golfing, and continued tutoring at Bret Harte and Franklin elementary schools with a group of friends. He is past president of Sons in Retirement (SIRS) Chapter 103. He was also past president and member of Dania Bornholm Lodge 14.
A celebration of life and Mass will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Modesto.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to .
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019