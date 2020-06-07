Jess Raleigh MinsonAug 13, 1940 - May 30, 2020Jess Raleigh Minson was born in Montebello, California to parents John Raleigh Minson and Eva Minson. He lived in Modesto for 70 years, graduating from Downey High School in 1958, after which he joined the Air Force.Jess worked for Save Mart for several years before joining his Dad in the family business of Minson Tractor Service before retiring in 2001.His favorite hobbies were his Ford V-8 car and truck restorations and finding the best fishing holes with his buddie Howard Green. He was also an avid, enthusiastic fan of the San Francisco 49ers, being season ticket holder for many years, and a lot of wonderful memories going to those games with best friends.Jess has been a member of The Modesto Elks Club, American Legion, The Big Valley Ford V-8 Club and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Modesto Stake and 10th Ward.He was preceded in death by his mom and dad and his sister Lurlene.He is survived by his wife Judy, son Michael (Kendra) and grandchildren Aubrey and Nathan of Modesto and his son Jayme Minson of Modesto, and he would give a big hug to his sister in law Leatha Wilson for all the help she has given him and Judy.In leui of flowers, donations can be made to: Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356 or the Alzheimer/Dementia Support Center Inc 700 McHenry Ave Ste B Modesto, CA 95350 or you favorite charity.Services will be private.