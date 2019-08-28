Jesse David
May 10, 1937 - August 24, 2019
Jesse David passed away on Saturday, the 24th of August He was born on Mother's Day on the 10th of May 1937 in Turlock, California to the late Joel and Katie David. He was preceded in death by his sister Nellie.
Jesse is survived by his sisters; Bertha and Grace, and Grace's husband Mike Stark; his nephew Kevin Stark and wife Georgia and his nephew Brian Stark and wife Jennifer, along with his grandnieces Lily and Chloe Stark.
Jesse was a devoted family man who had great love for his family and friends. His kindness touched all who knew him.
A memorial service will be conducted at Turlock Memorial Park at eleven o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 29th of August.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019