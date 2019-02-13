Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jesse Lomeli Hernandez

Sept 25, 1942 - Jan 29, 2019

Jesse Lomeli Hernandez, peacefully went into his deep sleep in Jesus, surrounded by his loving family on January 29, 2019. Jesse was born in Cottonwood, Az. on September 25, 1942 to Juana and Antonio Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Demetrio Hernandez, sisters Ermila Segura, Paula Perez, and Lazara Hernandez. He is survived by his wife Gloria of 48 years, sons Adrian and Chris Hernandez, grandchildren, AJ, Marissa, Christian, Antonio and Carlos Hernandez and numerous of loving nieces and nephews. He leaves behind sisters, Soila Cantu and Vera Simmons. Jesse attended Tranquility High School in Huron, Ca. He joined the Army's 101st Airborne Division in June 17, 1960 where he completed 30 jumps and earned his Parachutist Badge. Jesse and Gloria enjoyed their first years of marriage entertaining and socializing with friends and family, vacationing, and dancing before starting their family. Their loving family started with the birth of their first son Adrian and later joined by their son Chris. Spending time with his family and providing for their every need was always his priority. He enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren to theme parks where he would convert into a child and partake in all the fun activities from riding on rides to sliding on water slides.Vacationing in the motorhome with his family and bringing nieces and nephews along always brought joy and pleasure to Jesse. He felt at his best when helping those in need and less fortunate. More adventurous vacations were taken when he took his family to Rome, Croatia, Dubrovnik, Canada, Puerto Vallarta, and cruises. Jesse was regarded as their hero by most family members because of his relentless ways of caring and giving support and spiritual guidance. Most of all Jesse loved his Lord and Savior, always making Jesus a priority in his life. One of his major accomplishments was instilling in his family the importance of putting Jesus first above anything else. Jesse joined the California Department of Corrections and retired as a Correctional Sergeant after 30 years of service." Dad, you will always be our Hero, may you rest in your sleep as we wait for the hope of Jesus' soon Second Coming. Private viewing will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Home on February 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Church services to be held on February 15, 2019 at the Modesto Central SDA Church, 1614 H. Street, Modesto, Ca at 8:00 AM, gravesite services to follow at the San Joaquin National Cemetery promptly at 10:00 AM in Santa Nella, Ca. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to It Is Written, P.O. Box 6, Chatanooga, Tn. 37401



www.cvobituaries.com



Jesse Lomeli HernandezSept 25, 1942 - Jan 29, 2019Jesse Lomeli Hernandez, peacefully went into his deep sleep in Jesus, surrounded by his loving family on January 29, 2019. Jesse was born in Cottonwood, Az. on September 25, 1942 to Juana and Antonio Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Demetrio Hernandez, sisters Ermila Segura, Paula Perez, and Lazara Hernandez. He is survived by his wife Gloria of 48 years, sons Adrian and Chris Hernandez, grandchildren, AJ, Marissa, Christian, Antonio and Carlos Hernandez and numerous of loving nieces and nephews. He leaves behind sisters, Soila Cantu and Vera Simmons. Jesse attended Tranquility High School in Huron, Ca. He joined the Army's 101st Airborne Division in June 17, 1960 where he completed 30 jumps and earned his Parachutist Badge. Jesse and Gloria enjoyed their first years of marriage entertaining and socializing with friends and family, vacationing, and dancing before starting their family. Their loving family started with the birth of their first son Adrian and later joined by their son Chris. Spending time with his family and providing for their every need was always his priority. He enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren to theme parks where he would convert into a child and partake in all the fun activities from riding on rides to sliding on water slides.Vacationing in the motorhome with his family and bringing nieces and nephews along always brought joy and pleasure to Jesse. He felt at his best when helping those in need and less fortunate. More adventurous vacations were taken when he took his family to Rome, Croatia, Dubrovnik, Canada, Puerto Vallarta, and cruises. Jesse was regarded as their hero by most family members because of his relentless ways of caring and giving support and spiritual guidance. Most of all Jesse loved his Lord and Savior, always making Jesus a priority in his life. One of his major accomplishments was instilling in his family the importance of putting Jesus first above anything else. Jesse joined the California Department of Corrections and retired as a Correctional Sergeant after 30 years of service." Dad, you will always be our Hero, may you rest in your sleep as we wait for the hope of Jesus' soon Second Coming. Private viewing will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Home on February 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Church services to be held on February 15, 2019 at the Modesto Central SDA Church, 1614 H. Street, Modesto, Ca at 8:00 AM, gravesite services to follow at the San Joaquin National Cemetery promptly at 10:00 AM in Santa Nella, Ca. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to It Is Written, P.O. Box 6, Chatanooga, Tn. 37401 Funeral Home Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc

419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 523-5646 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close