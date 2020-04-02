Jesse Mcbride Boltwood
JAN 11, 1983 – MAR 26, 2020
Jesse Boltwood, age 37, died March 26, 2020 from complications of a long illness. He was born in Santa Monica, California, to Kari A. and Chester McBride Boltwood. In 1989 he moved to Modesto with his family, where he grew up. He attended Lakewood Elementary, La Loma Junior High, and Johansen High Schools. He was a gifted student and a talented tennis player rated for a time in Northern California. His other sports interests included swimming, and cross country running. In 1997, at the age of 15, he suffered a brain hemorrhage due to a vascular malformation and underwent two brain surgeries in two days at UCSF. He had a brave and remarkable recovery which was reported in the Modesto Bee. Despite that setback he later completed coursework at Modesto Junior College and studied Radiology Technology at Merced College. He then studied at Curam College and Sac Med Training where he became a certified nursing assistant, thereafter working for Support For Home, providing dignified end-of-life care, and later serving as a Care Coordinator. During a hiatus Jesse drove for Uber and Lyft, for which he received high ratings. He had a passionate, self-taught interest in jewelry and watches that led to a job at Rogers Jewelry, where he devoted himself to his customers. Jesse was a sweet, caring, enthusiastic person who was loved and respected by his peers. He relished his trips with his family, including to the mountains, Cabo San Lucas and Hawaii. He was deeply attached to his dog "Veah" who gave him unconditional love. John White was a special friend and mentor. Jesse especially appreciated all the support from the Modesto recovery community. Besides his parents, he is survived by his sisters Yael Boltwood and Hallie Susan Boltwood, his brother Dillon Walker Boltwood, his nephew Ewan Deppe along with his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private service for family and close friends only will be held Thursday, April 2 at 1 pm at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., with plans for a celebration of Jesse's life to
be held later.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 2, 2020