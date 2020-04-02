Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Mcbride Boltwood. View Sign Service Information Congregation Beth Shalom 1705 Sherwood Ave Modesto, CA 95350 Service 1:00 PM Congregation Beth Shalom 1705 Sherwood Ave View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jesse Mcbride Boltwood

JAN 11, 1983 – MAR 26, 2020

Jesse Boltwood, age 37, died March 26, 2020 from complications of a long illness. He was born in Santa Monica, California, to Kari A. and Chester McBride Boltwood. In 1989 he moved to Modesto with his family, where he grew up. He attended Lakewood Elementary, La Loma Junior High, and Johansen High Schools. He was a gifted student and a talented tennis player rated for a time in Northern California. His other sports interests included swimming, and cross country running. In 1997, at the age of 15, he suffered a brain hemorrhage due to a vascular malformation and underwent two brain surgeries in two days at UCSF. He had a brave and remarkable recovery which was reported in the Modesto Bee. Despite that setback he later completed coursework at Modesto Junior College and studied Radiology Technology at Merced College. He then studied at Curam College and Sac Med Training where he became a certified nursing assistant, thereafter working for Support For Home, providing dignified end-of-life care, and later serving as a Care Coordinator. During a hiatus Jesse drove for Uber and Lyft, for which he received high ratings. He had a passionate, self-taught interest in jewelry and watches that led to a job at Rogers Jewelry, where he devoted himself to his customers. Jesse was a sweet, caring, enthusiastic person who was loved and respected by his peers. He relished his trips with his family, including to the mountains, Cabo San Lucas and Hawaii. He was deeply attached to his dog "Veah" who gave him unconditional love. John White was a special friend and mentor. Jesse especially appreciated all the support from the Modesto recovery community. Besides his parents, he is survived by his sisters Yael Boltwood and Hallie Susan Boltwood, his brother Dillon Walker Boltwood, his nephew Ewan Deppe along with his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private service for family and close friends only will be held Thursday, April 2 at 1 pm at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., with plans for a celebration of Jesse's life to

be held later.

www.cvobituaries.com



Jesse Mcbride BoltwoodJAN 11, 1983 – MAR 26, 2020Jesse Boltwood, age 37, died March 26, 2020 from complications of a long illness. He was born in Santa Monica, California, to Kari A. and Chester McBride Boltwood. In 1989 he moved to Modesto with his family, where he grew up. He attended Lakewood Elementary, La Loma Junior High, and Johansen High Schools. He was a gifted student and a talented tennis player rated for a time in Northern California. His other sports interests included swimming, and cross country running. In 1997, at the age of 15, he suffered a brain hemorrhage due to a vascular malformation and underwent two brain surgeries in two days at UCSF. He had a brave and remarkable recovery which was reported in the Modesto Bee. Despite that setback he later completed coursework at Modesto Junior College and studied Radiology Technology at Merced College. He then studied at Curam College and Sac Med Training where he became a certified nursing assistant, thereafter working for Support For Home, providing dignified end-of-life care, and later serving as a Care Coordinator. During a hiatus Jesse drove for Uber and Lyft, for which he received high ratings. He had a passionate, self-taught interest in jewelry and watches that led to a job at Rogers Jewelry, where he devoted himself to his customers. Jesse was a sweet, caring, enthusiastic person who was loved and respected by his peers. He relished his trips with his family, including to the mountains, Cabo San Lucas and Hawaii. He was deeply attached to his dog "Veah" who gave him unconditional love. John White was a special friend and mentor. Jesse especially appreciated all the support from the Modesto recovery community. Besides his parents, he is survived by his sisters Yael Boltwood and Hallie Susan Boltwood, his brother Dillon Walker Boltwood, his nephew Ewan Deppe along with his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.A private service for family and close friends only will be held Thursday, April 2 at 1 pm at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., with plans for a celebration of Jesse's life tobe held later. Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close