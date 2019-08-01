Jesse R. Mendoza Sr.
Oct 7, 1945 - Jul 25, 2019
Jesse Mendoza passed away suddenly on July 25, 2019 at the age of 73. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lupe Mendoza; his children Jennifer Flores (Lupe), Lisa Mendoza-Housden (Eric), Veronica Salinas (Michael), and Jesse Mendoza Jr. (Katrina). He was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Jesse was born in San Antonio, Texas and he served in the United States Army. He was a selfless man who loved the Lord and had a great sense of humor. He loved to gamble, watch wrestling, spend time with his family and his beloved Dallas Cowboys. His Rosary will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel in Modesto, CA on August 1st at 6:00 pm. The funeral will be on August 2nd at Saint Jude's Catholic Church in Ceres, CA at 10 am.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 1, 2019