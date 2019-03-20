Jesse G. Ulloa
May 9, 1928- March 14, 2019
Jesse G. "Chinky" Ulloa passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 at his home in Riverbank, surrounded by the loving family he created. Jesse was born in the city of Riverbank and was a lifelong resident. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Esther, son Arnold (Kathy), and granddaughter Jacquelyn.
A 1946 Oakdale High School graduate, Jesse served in the Navy and was a WWII veteran. He worked for 36 years for Contadina Foods and retired in 1988. Jesse was well-known in his community and was instrumental in bringing Little League to the city of Riverbank. Baseball was his lifelong passion, and he was a coach and mentor for seven decades. He was always sitting in the stands and was our #1 fan.
Jesse is survived by his children, Lydia Moreno, Larry Hernandez (Sherri), Nadine Ulloa, Karen Ulloa, Markus Ulloa and Ida Ulloa (Mike) as well as his brothers Robert Ulloa (Susie) and Eddie Ulloa (Nancy). He had 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren who will forever miss their "Papa".
A visitation will be held on March 21st from 3-7pm and funeral services will be held on March 22nd at 10am at Riverbank Memorial Chapel, 3131 Santa Fe Street in Riverbank. Burial to immediately follow at Oakdale Citizens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019