Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Jan 21, 1924 - Jan 29, 2019

Jessie Louise (Webb) Allred went home to be with the Lord on January 29, 2019. Born on January 21, 1924 in Hot Springs, AK to Jesse Ryland and Ellen Joan Webb, Jessie and her family relocated three years later to Pueblo, CO in order to accommodate her younger sister, Annette's, need to live in a drier climate. Jessie remained in Pueblo until after her high school graduation.

During the war years of the 1940's, a work opportunity took Jessie to Ogden, UT, where she eventually met her future husband, Walter Howard Allred. The young couple married in 1943. After Howard fulfilled his military obligation in Korea, Jessie and Howard found employment in Colorado – Jessie in accounting and Howard in sales. While living in Colorado, Jessie became a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi, a non-academic sorority, and would later be honored for her fifty-plus years of active participation by the friends she met through the organization.

In the early 1960's, Jessie and Howard briefly lived in the San Francisco Bay area before finally settling in Turlock, CA. Howard's entrepreneurial talents and Jessie's invaluable bookkeeping abilities were reflected in the success of The Hanger, a men's clothing store. Eventually, the couple expanded their business by knocking a hole in the wall and separating their store from a neighboring building. Thus, Her Place - Jessie's vision for a store offering fine women's apparel - was realized.

Although Howard and Jessie had no children of their own, they generously created family around them. Through membership with Turlock Covenant Church, and participation in the local business community, lifelong friendships with Dean and Myrtle Hanson, Bill and Irene Blair, and many others were formed. Additionally, the Allred's embraced Fred Teo, a young college student, into their home and lives, initiating a loving relationship that continued until Jessie's death.

In 1986, Jessie and Howard left Turlock and retired to Astoria, OR, moving into a lovely condominium overlooking the Columbia River. They purchased an Air Stream for wintering in Palm Springs and traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. Jessie often claimed Greece as the next best place on earth to America.

In 2008, Jessie and Howard decided to return to Turlock and chose Covenant Village to be their final home. Jessie often told her family that the move to Covenant Village was "the right choice at the right time."

Jessie's nephew, Steve, will always remember his aunt as "The Decorator," who, for many years, stored a substantial inventory of table décor for every imaginable church, club, or party occasion and theme. Jessie's niece, Penny, said she will always remember her "Auntie" as someone who loved toys more than most kids did, even into her senior years.

While Howard was known for his love of antique clocks, Jessie took delight in collecting, sorting, cataloging, and crafting buttons. In Jessie's own words, "I feel that it is very important to have an interest in something that teaches, yet adds a bit of fun to our lives. You meet interesting people, when you yourself are interesting. There is no reason for anyone to be bored."

Oh, how Jessie loved to laugh. But above all else, Jessie would want to be remembered as a woman who loved God, her Bible, and her family and friends – without reservation.

Jessie Allred was preceded in death by her beloved Howard and her sister, Annette. She is survived by her nephew, Stephen (Rae) Cloyd of Cedaredge, CO; niece, Penny Lou (Terry) Payne of Colorado Springs, CO; Howard's sister, Jeanette (Malcolm) Dalton of Ogden, UT; and children Mark Dalton of Modesto, CA, Pauli Wheeler of Thatcher, ID, and Jennifer (Brian) Burrows of Eden, UT.

A memorial service for Jessie will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, February 11th, in Berg Hall, at Covenant Village, 2125 N. Olive Ave., Turlock, CA. Peace to her memory.

www.cvobituaries.com





Jessie Louise (Webb) AllredJan 21, 1924 - Jan 29, 2019Jessie Louise (Webb) Allred went home to be with the Lord on January 29, 2019. Born on January 21, 1924 in Hot Springs, AK to Jesse Ryland and Ellen Joan Webb, Jessie and her family relocated three years later to Pueblo, CO in order to accommodate her younger sister, Annette's, need to live in a drier climate. Jessie remained in Pueblo until after her high school graduation.During the war years of the 1940's, a work opportunity took Jessie to Ogden, UT, where she eventually met her future husband, Walter Howard Allred. The young couple married in 1943. After Howard fulfilled his military obligation in Korea, Jessie and Howard found employment in Colorado – Jessie in accounting and Howard in sales. While living in Colorado, Jessie became a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi, a non-academic sorority, and would later be honored for her fifty-plus years of active participation by the friends she met through the organization.In the early 1960's, Jessie and Howard briefly lived in the San Francisco Bay area before finally settling in Turlock, CA. Howard's entrepreneurial talents and Jessie's invaluable bookkeeping abilities were reflected in the success of The Hanger, a men's clothing store. Eventually, the couple expanded their business by knocking a hole in the wall and separating their store from a neighboring building. Thus, Her Place - Jessie's vision for a store offering fine women's apparel - was realized.Although Howard and Jessie had no children of their own, they generously created family around them. Through membership with Turlock Covenant Church, and participation in the local business community, lifelong friendships with Dean and Myrtle Hanson, Bill and Irene Blair, and many others were formed. Additionally, the Allred's embraced Fred Teo, a young college student, into their home and lives, initiating a loving relationship that continued until Jessie's death.In 1986, Jessie and Howard left Turlock and retired to Astoria, OR, moving into a lovely condominium overlooking the Columbia River. They purchased an Air Stream for wintering in Palm Springs and traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. Jessie often claimed Greece as the next best place on earth to America.In 2008, Jessie and Howard decided to return to Turlock and chose Covenant Village to be their final home. Jessie often told her family that the move to Covenant Village was "the right choice at the right time."Jessie's nephew, Steve, will always remember his aunt as "The Decorator," who, for many years, stored a substantial inventory of table décor for every imaginable church, club, or party occasion and theme. Jessie's niece, Penny, said she will always remember her "Auntie" as someone who loved toys more than most kids did, even into her senior years.While Howard was known for his love of antique clocks, Jessie took delight in collecting, sorting, cataloging, and crafting buttons. In Jessie's own words, "I feel that it is very important to have an interest in something that teaches, yet adds a bit of fun to our lives. You meet interesting people, when you yourself are interesting. There is no reason for anyone to be bored."Oh, how Jessie loved to laugh. But above all else, Jessie would want to be remembered as a woman who loved God, her Bible, and her family and friends – without reservation.Jessie Allred was preceded in death by her beloved Howard and her sister, Annette. She is survived by her nephew, Stephen (Rae) Cloyd of Cedaredge, CO; niece, Penny Lou (Terry) Payne of Colorado Springs, CO; Howard's sister, Jeanette (Malcolm) Dalton of Ogden, UT; and children Mark Dalton of Modesto, CA, Pauli Wheeler of Thatcher, ID, and Jennifer (Brian) Burrows of Eden, UT.A memorial service for Jessie will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, February 11th, in Berg Hall, at Covenant Village, 2125 N. Olive Ave., Turlock, CA. Peace to her memory. Funeral Home Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home

575 N Soderquist Rd

Turlock , CA 95380

(209) 632-1018 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close