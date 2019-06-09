Guest Book View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Masonic Temple 800 Rose Ave. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jessie Dawson Strickland

June 18, 1931 - June 1, 2019

Jessie passed away June 1, 2019, in Modesto, CA, surrounded by her family and loved ones, she was 87 years old. Jessie leaves behind her loving husband of 62 years, Bill.

Jessie was born in Leven, Scotland, on June 18, 1931, to Andrew and Christina Main. (Deceased) Jessie and Bill where married on April 20, 1957 in Montreal, Canada. They moved to Modesto in 1963.

Jessie leaves behind her Daughter, Anne White (Mark) of Seattle, WA, her Son, Andrew Strickland (Suzanne) of Modesto, CA and her daughter Laurie Kelley (Curtis) of Modesto, CA. Jessie had 7 grandchildren, Kenneth Spencer (Miranda) of Tacoma, WA, Breanne Graves, (William) of Denair, CA, Jesse Rayburn of Tacoma, WA, Zachary Strickland of Modesto, CA, Kevin Kelley (Virginia) of Modesto, CA, Nolan Kelley of Modesto, CA and Colette Kelley of Indianapolis, IN, and her great-grandchildren, Declan, Isabella, Mylee, Shycee, and Everson Spencer all of Tacoma, WA. Jessie also leaves behind her Brother, William Main (Katherine) of Ottawa, Canada. And many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jessie was a life member of the Order of Eastern Star, Past first lady of Aahmes Shrine, a member of the R & R club, and loved her 25 plus years as a Bunco Babe. Jessie loved to cruise with her husband. As they had done more than 60 times, she was looking forward to their upcoming Hawaii Cruise.

Friends and Family are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on July 7, 2019, at the Masonic Temple, 800 Rose Ave., Modesto, CA 95355 starting at 2 pm.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the of Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817-2215.

www.cvobituaries.com



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.