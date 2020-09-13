Jessie L. NelsonFebruary 20, 1945 - September 6, 2020Jessie L. Nelson, longtime resident of Modesto, passed away on September 6th at Stanford hospital surrounded by her family. She was 75.Jessie was a devoted wife, loving mother to four children, grandmother to six grandchildren, and a beloved sister, aunt and friend.Jessie was born on February 20, 1945 in Petaluma Ca, the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Americo Giubergia, the fourth of five children, including Sr. Joan Katheryn, John, Ida and Claire.On July 8, 1972, she married Duane Nelson of Modesto and the two enjoyed a happy 48-year marriage.Jessie was a 1967 graduate of Notre Dame de Namur University and joined E & J Gallo winery in Modesto where she enjoyed a successful career as an executive assistant.Jessie is survived by her close-knit family, including her husband Duane, daughter Jennifer Nelson Martinez and husband Luis of Irvine, son Brian Nelson and wife Amy of Menlo Park, daughter Colleen Nelson Gariepy and husband Neil of Redwood City, and son Paul of Oakdale. She is survived by her mother-in-law Virginia Nelson, her brother and sisters, and six grandchildren: Serafina, Nicholas, Drew, Paige, Jackson and Mackenna.Jessie was a kind, soft-spoken and generous person, best known for putting others first. She found joy in caring for those around her, and was happiest amidst the commotion of a bustling home filled with family and laughter.Jessie was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, she requested that memorial contributions be made to Sisters of the Cross of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 1320 Maze Blvd., Modesto, CA 95351Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel is assisting with the arrangements for Jessie. Private funeral and burial services for the family is scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2020.