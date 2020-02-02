Jessie Louise Smith
Dec 12, 1917 - Jan 23, 2020
Jessie Louise Smith passed away at the age of 102 on January 23, 2020 in Hughson, CA. She was born on December 12, 1917 to parents Alfred and Rosie Landucci in Walnut Grove, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 44 years, Wayne C. Smith; and her siblings, Irene Edwards, Elsie Hammerstrom, Edith Sander, Eleanor Simas and Ernest Landucci. Jessie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and John Bettencourt; grandchildren, Staci Ridenour, Christa (Seth) Cheek, Bradley Bettencourt and Andrew Bettencourt; and five great grandchildren.
Jessie went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a short illness. She was very active and always had a hug and sweet for everyone she met. She was a loving mom, grandma and great grandma. She enjoyed gardening, walking, game shows, laughing, spending time with friends and bible study. Jessie will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11am at Crosspoint Community Church, 1301 12th Street, Modesto, CA. Her final resting place will be at Stockton Rural Cemetery. Donations can be made in honor of Jessie Smith to Crosspoint Community Church, Salvation Army Modesto and Community Hospice.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 2, 2020