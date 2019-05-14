Guest Book View Sign Service Information Riverbank Memorial Chapel Inc 3131 Santa Fe St Riverbank , CA 95367 (209)-869-2528 Rosary 6:30 PM St. Frances of Rome Church 2827 Topeka St Riverbank , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Frances of Rome Church 2827 Topeka St Riverbank , CA View Map Interment Following Services St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery 1141 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jesus Arauza

July 24, 1924 - May 9, 2019

Jesus Arauza 94, of Riverbank entered into rest on May 9, 2019. He immigrated from Mexico in 1948 at the age of 24; later bringing his family in 1959. He made his loving home for his family in Escalon, then moved to Riverbank in 2017.

He is survived by his children: Rosa Galan(Peter), Lupe Martinez (Manuel), Jose Arauza (Luz Maria), Ernie Arauza (Angelica), Alonzo Arauza (Stella), Lucia Garcia (Angel), Mario Arauza, Linda Mayer (Kelly); 26 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. Brothers: Cesario and Rojelio Arauza and sister Guadalupe Caratachea all of Riverbank.

He was preceded in death by his wife Maria Arauza, parents Jose Arauza and Elvira Trillo; brothers: Zenaido and Rafael Arauza, and sister Maria Arauza all of Mexico.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Services scheduled: Rosary - Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 6:30 PM. Mass - Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10 AM both to be held at St. Frances of Rome Church 2827 Topeka St, Riverbank, CA 95367. Interment following Mass at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery 1141 Scenic Dr, Modesto, CA 95350.

Services have been entrusted to Riverbank Memorial Chapel 3131 Santa Fe, Riverbank, CA 95367. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Frances of Rome Church 2827 Topeka St, Riverbank, CA 95367.

