Jesus R. HernandezFebruary 5, 1923 - June 22, 2020Jesus Hernandez passed away at his home, peacefully at the age of 97 years old. Jesus was preceded in death by his daughter, Esther Hernandez 63 years old and his late wife, Eliza Hernandez 49years old. Jesus is survived by his daughter Gloria Hernandez Layland and son, Refugio Hernandez. Jesus's legacy will live on through his 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.A private Rosary will be held for family on June 27th. We would like to invite friends and family to the gravesite service on July 2, 2020 at 9:30am at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson.Jesus was born in Mexico City on Febuary 5, 1923. Jesus immigrated to CA in 1943 and established residency in Hughson. He was a master welder by trade. Jesus will be lovingly remembered by his family as the first one we hugged at family gatherings, the best salsa maker (and hottest), tending to his abundant fruit trees, always having a story to tell and firmly believing that coffee is a drink for the entire day.Jesus, a father, grandpa and great grandpa will forever be engraved in the memories of those he's survived by. We are never ready to say goodbye. Our hearts are heavy for losing someone so special, but as we mourn his passing we also celebrate a life lived full and well.Rest in peace Grandpa.