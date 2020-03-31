Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jesus Topete Cuevas

June 26 1948 - March 26 2020

Jesus Topete Cuevas, age 71, passed away peacefully on thursday March 26 2020, at his home in N.Modesto. He was born June 26, 1948 in Jalisco, to Cruz and Paula Cuevas. He was retiered from the paper fabrication industry and enjoying his life with his wife Socorro Topete to the fullest. He best enjoyed the company of his grand children and first great grand child JoJo. He is survived by his wife, Socorro Topete; 7 siblings in So. Cal, sons; Jesus Topete jr., Oscar Topete, Jaime Topete, and Jorge Topete. He never had his daughter but cared for his first grand baby Lizzet Topete as his first. He has touched many lives and always kept positive and close to Jesus Crist. As much as he would love everyone to attend his services and due to Covid19 we are keeping his service private to his imediate family members. To reminisce him we should grieve, support each other and of course spread love.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 31, 2020

