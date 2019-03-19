Jeweldene Postelle
September 19, 1934 - March 6, 2019
Jeweldene Postelle, age 84, passed away at her home in Modesto on March 6, 2019. She was born on September 19, 1934 in Oklahoma and later moved to California with her family. She worked in the cannery for over 30 years as a Quality Control Inspector until she retired from Stanislaus Foods. Jeweldene was preceded in death by her loving husband Joe and their son Timothy. She is survived by their children Debra Bryan, Joey Postelle, Sharon Hale (Steven) and LeaAnn Postelle-Gonsalves (Joe); 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her sisters Virginia Hudson and Barbara Williams and brother Jearl Buchanan. Jeweldene enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo and travelling. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in The Heritage Chapel at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 19, 2019