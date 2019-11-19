Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 731 El Vista Avenue Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Jill Diane Wilkinson

June 20, 1979-Nov 16, 2019

On Saturday, November 16, 2019 Jill Diane Wilkinson unexpectedly passed away and heaven gained a special angel. All who knew her would agree that Jill lived life to the fullest despite the challanges she faced.

Jill was always up for an adventure and included her nieces and nephews whenever possible. Her larger than life personalty and infectious smile radiated light in any situation. Jill loved sports and was competitive in all she did. She played travel softball and soccer and was a tenacious goalie, unafraid to dive for any ballls. But her passion was skiing, which she started at the age of three.

Despite several health challanges, Jill learned to 3-track ski on one leg and spent time in Winter Park, CO with the US Paralympic Developement Team. Her license plate holder, "BETTER ON ONE THAN MOST ON TWO" describes Jill's determination to overcome adversity with hard work, positive attitude and a smile. Jill was so grateful for the people she met who supported her athletic endeavors-Challenged Athlete's Foundation (CAF) and the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD).

Jill never met a stranger and her many friends made her life's journey richer and more fun!

Jill was the loving daughter of Chris Wilkinson (Lynne) and Stephanie Miller (Richard). She is also survived by her amazing siblings Brian Wilkinson (Tami), Laurie Mauldin, and Tim Wilkinson (Whitney). She was blessed with several bonus siblings and their families as well. One of Jill's greatest joys was her nieces and nephews; Ashley, Lexi and Andrew Mauldin, Bryce and Tyler Wilkinson, and Curtis and Callaway Wilkinson.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jill's memory to CAF-https://www.challengedathletes.org or

A celebration of Jill's life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 731 El Vista Avenue, Modesto. We encourage you to wear something bright and colorful to honor Jill's bright spirit!

