James Scott Gagliardi
Oct. 3, 1956 - June 15, 2020
James Scott Gagliardi, husband, father and grandfather, died of brain cancer on June 15. Jim, as he was known to friends and family, was born to Carl and Charleen Gagliardi on Oct. 3, 1956, in San Jose, CA. The family moved to Modesto in 1962 when he was six-years-old. Jim attended Modesto City Schools, graduating from Davis High School in 1975. While at Davis High he excelled at athletics, lettering in football and wrestling. He continued as a successful collegiate wrestler for two years at Modesto Junior College. For many years, Jim organized an annual golf fundraiser for the MJC wrestling program. In his professional life, Jim worked for several years as a produce manager at Save Mart. In 1993, he joined the family's business and became part owner of Deluxe Cleaners. He retired from the business in 2016.
Jim met the love of his life, Laini Bosch, in 1978. They were married in 1983 and together brought three beautiful children into the world. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Laini; daughters, Melissa (Kyle) Owens and Sarah Gagliardi; son, Kyle Gagliardi; and granddaughter, Harper Owens — all who brought him great joy. He is also survived by his father, Carl Gagliardi, and sister, Pamela (Mike) Munthe. His mother, Charleen, preceded him in death. He will be missed by an aunt, his mother-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, as well as nieces, cousins and a multitude of friends. Jim will be fondly remembered as a fun-loving, kind man.
The Gagliardi family welcomes friends to attend Jim's graveside memorial on Saturday, June 27, 10 a.m., at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon. Please know due to COVID-19 social distancing rules, visitors will need to stay inside their vehicles or stand next to their cars. In addition, the memorial service will be streamed live on Facebook. To view the service, go to facebook.com/CollegeAveUCC and click on the service link under the "Videos" section.
Contributions in memory of Jim can be made to MJC Foundation, 435 College Ave., Modesto, CA 95350. Please note on the check memo line: In Memoriam of Jim Gagliardi/MJC Wrestling Program.
