Jim (James) Oliveira

February 10, 1943 - March 10, 2019

Jim (James) Oliveira, 76, passed away on March 10, 2019 in Turlock, CA. Jim was born on February 10, 1943 in Turlock to Berndardino and Mayme (Brazil) Oliveira. Living in the Turlock area his whole life, he graduated from Turlock High School in 1960. He married Carol Heard in January, 1963 and celebrated 50 years of marriage before Carol's passing in 2013. Together they built a successful business with farming and livestock hauling on the property Jim had lived on since birth. Jim hauled cattle for Turlock and Farmer's Livestock for many years and always enjoyed his time working for them. One of Jim's passions was football. He coached the Turlock 49ers for 10 years and was a board member for 17 years. He enjoyed attending local games with his dear friend, Joe, and was a devoted Notre Dame fan. In his later years, Jim enjoyed spending time with his loving companion, Mary.

Jim is missed by his children: Jim Oliveira Jr., Bernadette (Kevin) Orosco, and Joey (Sierra) Oliveira; grandchildren: Alissa, Matthew, Nick and Jameson; sisters: Madeline (Manuel) Machado, Irene Santos; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Turlock Memorial Park from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. All other services will be private, per Jim's wishes.

