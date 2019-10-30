Jimmie "Pops" Casteel
1948-2019
Jim was 71 when he passed away unexpectedly.
He was born to Elmer and Edna Casteel of Ceres. He was a lifelong resident of Stanislaus County and resided in Modesto at the time of his death. He was the runt of 9 children, leaving Beverly to be the lone survivor of a huge family with many nieces and nephews. He met his wife and friend of 32 years Yvonne while working at Owens Illinois from where he retired from.
He has 2 surviving children, Wendy Gazzelli of Virginia. Which she gave him 4 grandchildren Megan, Alyssa (Jonathan), Dominic and Stephanie. Brian Casteel of Waterford whom along with Michele had a total of 7 Grandchildren Breanna (Jared), Louise (Adam), Robert, Lane, Garrett, Lily and Levi. He also excepted Yvonne's son Jon and her first stepchildren Colleen and Chad, Along with Amanda, Dennis and Gena.
He served in the U.S. Army, and served in the Vietnam War during the late 60's. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting and shooting trap. Shooting was his main thing, from loading his own shells to loading the traps. He enjoyed being on the winter league and loved the competition. He was a very active member at the Old Fisherman's Club, became a board member, also a lifelong VIP, which he was really proud of.
There will be a Celebration of life on November 9 at 1 pm…At the Old Fisherman's Club 10800 Maze Blvd…Hope to see you there.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 30, 2019