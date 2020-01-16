Jimmy C. Armstrong
August 15, 1951 - January 10, 2020
Jimmy C. Armstrong, 68, of Modesto passed away peacefully at home with his family surrounding Jan 10, 2020.
Jim is survived by wife of 45 years Carol; sons Chad, Aaron (Christi), Kevin (Jessica); grandchildren Aiden, Logan, Elena. They were the love of his life. Also survived by mother Eleanor Milam, father Jim Armstrong, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
In lieu of flowers, remembrance made to
Community Hospice
4368 Spyres Way
Modesto, CA 95356
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 16, 2020