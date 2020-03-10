Jimmy Lawrence Mapes
June 23, 1934 - March 2, 2020
Jimmy Lawrence Mapes, passed peacefully March 2, 2020.
He was a native of Texas but lived in Modesto for 74 years.
He attended Modesto High School and MJC. He joined the army, stationed in Germany. Jim was an owner operator of a Texaco service station and a successful Ryder truck rental business.
Jim loved the outdoors, enjoying camping, fishing and many days at the lakes with his family and friends.
Jim had a great sense of humor always enjoying making people laugh. Family was important to him, he loved his parents, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and dear friends and remembered them all on their birthdays with personalized cards. He is survived by his children, James Mapes (Kim), Danette Lopes (Bill), Erik Mapes and step-daugher Gail Court (Tom), bother Bob Mapes (Sue), Mark Mapes (Joni), grandchildren Lexi Vander Steen (Justin), Jakob Mapes (fiance Hannah) and great grandchild Barrett Vander Steen.
He was preceeded by his parents Lawrence and Mildred Mapes and sister Linda Lee.
Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 16 at Lakewood Memorial in Hughson.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 10, 2020