Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Mapes. View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy Lawrence Mapes

June 23, 1934 - March 2, 2020

Jimmy Lawrence Mapes, passed peacefully March 2, 2020.

He was a native of Texas but lived in Modesto for 74 years.

He attended Modesto High School and MJC. He joined the army, stationed in Germany. Jim was an owner operator of a Texaco service station and a successful Ryder truck rental business.

Jim loved the outdoors, enjoying camping, fishing and many days at the lakes with his family and friends.

Jim had a great sense of humor always enjoying making people laugh. Family was important to him, he loved his parents, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and dear friends and remembered them all on their birthdays with personalized cards. He is survived by his children, James Mapes (Kim), Danette Lopes (Bill), Erik Mapes and step-daugher Gail Court (Tom), bother Bob Mapes (Sue), Mark Mapes (Joni), grandchildren Lexi Vander Steen (Justin), Jakob Mapes (fiance Hannah) and great grandchild Barrett Vander Steen.

He was preceeded by his parents Lawrence and Mildred Mapes and sister Linda Lee.

Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 16 at Lakewood Memorial in Hughson.

www.cvobituaries.com



Jimmy Lawrence MapesJune 23, 1934 - March 2, 2020Jimmy Lawrence Mapes, passed peacefully March 2, 2020.He was a native of Texas but lived in Modesto for 74 years.He attended Modesto High School and MJC. He joined the army, stationed in Germany. Jim was an owner operator of a Texaco service station and a successful Ryder truck rental business.Jim loved the outdoors, enjoying camping, fishing and many days at the lakes with his family and friends.Jim had a great sense of humor always enjoying making people laugh. Family was important to him, he loved his parents, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and dear friends and remembered them all on their birthdays with personalized cards. He is survived by his children, James Mapes (Kim), Danette Lopes (Bill), Erik Mapes and step-daugher Gail Court (Tom), bother Bob Mapes (Sue), Mark Mapes (Joni), grandchildren Lexi Vander Steen (Justin), Jakob Mapes (fiance Hannah) and great grandchild Barrett Vander Steen.He was preceeded by his parents Lawrence and Mildred Mapes and sister Linda Lee.Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 16 at Lakewood Memorial in Hughson. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close