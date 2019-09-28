Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Service 1:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

J.L. Bowden

Jan 5, 1930 - Sept 24, 2019

Jay L. Bowden Sr. of Modesto passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at home. Jay was born in Skiatook, Oklahoma, on January 5, 1930, and was the first surviving child of Leonard & Byrdmon (Byrdie) Bowden. The family moved to the Los Angeles area in January, 1940, where they lived in Gardena and Hawthorne until May of 1941 when the family moved to Merced.

Jay grew up in Merced where he graduated from Merced Colony Grammar School in 1943 and Merced High School in 1947. After graduation from Merced High, Jay joined the Navy in August, 1948 and served actively until August, 1949. He then served six years in the Naval Reserve. Upon discharge from the Navy, Jay entered the livestock hauling and dealing business with his father until 1958, when he entered the service station business.

In 1956, Jay married Dolores Rodrigues, and together they raised a family of three children. In 1966, Jay moved his family to Modesto, where he went to work for Ferrero Electric and later Collins Electrical Company. In 1973 Jay graduated from Modesto Junior College with an AA degree and was elected to permanent membership in the California Junior College Honor Scholarship Society.

Jay was a member of IBEW LU 684 where he served as Executive Board member six years, as Recording Secretary six years, and President for six years. He was a charter member of the IBEW LU 684 retirement pension trust fund where he served as trustee for 17 years. Jay retired from Collins Electrical Company in 1994. Upon his retirement, Jay and Dolores purchased a retirement home in Pine Mountain Lake, near Groveland. Together, they enjoyed their weekend getaways with friends and family for a little over seven years. They sold their retirement home in July, 2000. Dolores passed away unexpectedly a short time later on March 9, 2001.

On June 14, 2003, Jay married Katherine Fragulia in Merced. Together, they lived an active retirement life that included many family and friend gatherings with their newly blended family. Jay joined Christ The King Episcopal Church in Riverbank in 2006, where Katherine was already a member. They attended church on a regular basis.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Byrdie Bowden of Merced, his first wife Dolores Bowden of Modesto, his second wife, Katherine Bowden of Modesto, and his brothers Lloyd Bowden of Winton and Clyde Bowden of Clovis. Jay is survived by his children, daughters Keithann Bowden and Victoria Lynn (Jim) Kelsey of Avila Beach, and son Jay L. Bowden Jr. of Modesto. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Michael (Ida) Fragulia of Merced, Patricia (Dewayne) Terry of Modesto, and Sharon (Mike) Fletcher of Merced, brother Wayne (Margaret) Bowden of Ceres, brother-in-law Donald Kelly of Livermore, sisters-in-law Ann Bowden of Winton and Rosemary Bettencourt of Fort Collins, Colorado. Jay is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.

Jay was a kind man with a large heart who influenced the lives of many people. He was a man of integrity who always placed family first and will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, in the Heritage Chapel. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the and/or the American Diabetes Association.

www.cvobituaries.com





