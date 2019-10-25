Joan Castagna
March 8, 1931 - October 20, 2019
It is with great sadness the family of Joan Castagna announces her passing on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 88 years.
Joan was a native of England. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Joseph Castagna. Joan will be sadly missed by her children, Elizabeth Suniga and husband Tim, and Mark Castagna. She will be forever remembered by her cherished grandchildren, Jason Suniga and wife Veronika, Jennifer Down and husband David. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her four great grandchildren, Anthony, Mariah, Logan and Nathan. She is also survived by her brother Ron and sister in law Madge, along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Salas Brothers Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements in care of Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019