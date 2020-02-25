Joan DeBoer
Aug 11, 1929 - Feb 22, 2020
Joan DeBoer, age 90, passed away peacefully at home in Modesto, CA.
Transplanted to California from Wisconsin; Joan, and Phillip her husband of 66 years, spent the better part of their married life in the west. It was out west where Joan quickly discovered a love for the outdoors and traveling; with a special affinity for Yosemite. Whether backpacking or hiking with Phil, vacationing with the family, or traveling abroad; she always loved an adventure and cherished time with her family and friends.
She retired from the Stanislaus Country Sheriff's Department, was an avid bridge player, loyal friend and always loved being in the thick of things, no matter the circumstance.
Joan is survived by her husband Phil; her children, Peggy (Garry) Taylor, Mark (Laurie) DeBoer, Matt (Debbie) DeBoer and Tricia DeBoer (Garo); her grandchildren Jennifer (Kurt) Stalnaker, Stephen DeBoer (Tessa), Nathan DeBoer (Brittany) and Alex DeBoer (Radiance); and her great-granddaughter, Stella DeBoer.
At Joan's request, there will be no services.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020