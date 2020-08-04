1/1
Joan Graver
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
July 8, 1932 - July 30, 2020
Psalm 34:4-5 - I sought the Lord, and he answered me and delivered me from all my fears. Those who look to him are radiant, and their faces shall never be ashamed.
Joan Anne Graver, 88, of Modesto was called home to the Lord on Thursday evening. Joan was a native of Columbus, Ohio before she moved to California. She enjoyed a successful career working in several management positions including District Administrator over Health Care and Licensing for the state of California for for many years. She loved worship, cooking, animals, shopping and spending time with family.
Joan is survived by her daughter Tina Wristen; son Gary Haning; stepsons David Graver, Doug Graver, Danny Graver and Dale Jr. Graver; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grand children; and sisters Chris Moore and Pat Tarver.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Dale Graver; daughter, Tania Garcia; and her two brothers Richard Koyro and George Koyro.
Plants can be sent in advance of the graveside service to Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel located 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA 95350 or a donation in Joan's name can be made to Cat Network of Stanislaus County, http://catnetworkofstanislaus.org.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6th, 10:30 am at Acacia Memorial Park. Masks and strict social distancing are required, no exceptions.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Acacia Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
