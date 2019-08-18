Joan Dunn Price
Jan 6, 1936 - Aug 14, 2019
Joan was born in Glasgow, Scotland. After falling in love with her husband Jimmy Price, they married in New Zealand. From there they migrated to the USA on a ship taking six weeks to arrive in California. Jimmy's sister, Gina Mcinally, sponsored them as they began the process of the American dream. They settled in Santa Monica among a community of Scottish immigrants. Joan worked in a warehouse and as a house keeper in the Marina Del Rey for many years. She came to Modesto in 1998 to help care for her grandchildren. She became known as Granny to all their friends and basically everyone she met. She gardened with the greenest of thumbs, loved with the biggest of hearts, and would kick your arse if you needed a reminder to stay on the right path. Joan never lost her accent and people often drew close just to hear her speak. Our Dancing Queen will be deeply and horribly missed. Joan is proceeded in death by her husband Jimmy Price and sister Myra Watson. She is survived by her brother Duncan Comrie in Scotland, her oldest daughter Julia/Xavier Lugo Modesto Ca, daughter Diann/Jeff Zarate Venice Ca, her wee son Michael/Marlena Price Venice Ca, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. There will be no service at Joan's request but if anyone would like donate to The Stuart House 1250 16th St in Santa Monica, California 90404 in her name, that would be welcomed.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 18, 2019