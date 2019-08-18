Guest Book View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Dunn Price

Jan 6, 1936 - Aug 14, 2019

Joan was born in Glasgow, Scotland. After falling in love with her husband Jimmy Price, they married in New Zealand. From there they migrated to the USA on a ship taking six weeks to arrive in California. Jimmy's sister, Gina Mcinally, sponsored them as they began the process of the American dream. They settled in Santa Monica among a community of Scottish immigrants. Joan worked in a warehouse and as a house keeper in the Marina Del Rey for many years. She came to Modesto in 1998 to help care for her grandchildren. She became known as Granny to all their friends and basically everyone she met. She gardened with the greenest of thumbs, loved with the biggest of hearts, and would kick your arse if you needed a reminder to stay on the right path. Joan never lost her accent and people often drew close just to hear her speak. Our Dancing Queen will be deeply and horribly missed. Joan is proceeded in death by her husband Jimmy Price and sister Myra Watson. She is survived by her brother Duncan Comrie in Scotland, her oldest daughter Julia/Xavier Lugo Modesto Ca, daughter Diann/Jeff Zarate Venice Ca, her wee son Michael/Marlena Price Venice Ca, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. There will be no service at Joan's request but if anyone would like donate to The Stuart House 1250 16th St in Santa Monica, California 90404 in her name, that would be welcomed.

www.cvobituaries.com



Joan Dunn PriceJan 6, 1936 - Aug 14, 2019Joan was born in Glasgow, Scotland. After falling in love with her husband Jimmy Price, they married in New Zealand. From there they migrated to the USA on a ship taking six weeks to arrive in California. Jimmy's sister, Gina Mcinally, sponsored them as they began the process of the American dream. They settled in Santa Monica among a community of Scottish immigrants. Joan worked in a warehouse and as a house keeper in the Marina Del Rey for many years. She came to Modesto in 1998 to help care for her grandchildren. She became known as Granny to all their friends and basically everyone she met. She gardened with the greenest of thumbs, loved with the biggest of hearts, and would kick your arse if you needed a reminder to stay on the right path. Joan never lost her accent and people often drew close just to hear her speak. Our Dancing Queen will be deeply and horribly missed. Joan is proceeded in death by her husband Jimmy Price and sister Myra Watson. She is survived by her brother Duncan Comrie in Scotland, her oldest daughter Julia/Xavier Lugo Modesto Ca, daughter Diann/Jeff Zarate Venice Ca, her wee son Michael/Marlena Price Venice Ca, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. There will be no service at Joan's request but if anyone would like donate to The Stuart House 1250 16th St in Santa Monica, California 90404 in her name, that would be welcomed. Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close