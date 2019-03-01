Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Ross. View Sign

Joan Therese Ross

Dec.1934 - Feb. 2019

On the afternoon of Feb.23, 2019, Joan Ross of Oakdale, Ca. passed away at the age of 84.

Joan was born to Timothy and Josephine in 1934 in San Francisco, Ca. Joan attended Presentation H.S. and graduated from Lux College with a degree in Dental Hygiene. In June of 1955, she married Robert Ross and together raised four children. Stephen, Brian, Matthew, and Gregory.

Joan enjoyed tennis, golf, and shopping but most of all enjoyed traveling. She visited China, The Far East, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and several parts of Mexico. She was known as a compassionate and kind person. For many years Joan worked as a volunteer for the District Attorney's Office of Modesto. Where she worked closely helping the victims of crimes to testify in court. And locally with "CAPS" the citizen's area patrol a volunteer program with the Oakdale Police Department.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband Robert, and son Stephen. She is survived by her sister Rosemarie, her three sons, seven grandchildren, one great-grandson and several cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and Surrie (her little dog).

A public Memorial Service will be held at the Oakdale Memorial Chapel Sunday, March 3rd between 2:00 and 5:00 with the rosary given at 4:00. There will be a funeral mass at 10:00 am on Monday, March 4th at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The final resting service will be held at Knights Ferry Cemetery following the Mass.

