Joan Stinson (1951 - 2019)
Obituary
Joan Stinson
May 17, 1951-May 14, 2019
Joan Louise (Motty) Stinson, born on May 17, 1951 in Modesto, California, to the late Virginia Hanifen and the late John Motty, passed away at age 67 on May 14, 2019. Joan attended Modesto High School. Joan was preceded in death by her stepfather, Dan Hanifen; and cat, Tweek. She is survived by her son, Donald Horn; daughters Karen Camara (Joe), Sharman Juarez (George), and Dawn Scroggins (Tommy); brother, Jack Motty, Sr. (Debbie); sisters, Jerrie Beck (Ronnie) and Maryann Warner; grandchildren, Michelle Camara, Joey Camara, Justin Camara, Thomas Horn, Melanie Horn, and Chantz Juarez; nieces, Julie Kauffman (Carl) and Deanna Motty; nephew David Motty; great-niece Zea Baker (David); and great-nephew Austin Porter. She enjoyed fishing, camping, playing pool and just enjoying life. Friends and family can pay their respects on Tuesday, May 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakewood Funeral Home, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, California, 95326, officiated by Pastor Michael Douglass.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 19, 2019
