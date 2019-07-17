Guest Book View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Lucille Wishon

April 4, 1929 – June 30, 2019

Joan Lucille Estabrook Wishon passed away peacefully at her home, with her family, in Modesto, CA on June 30, 2019 at the age of 90. Born April 4th, 1929 in Stockton, CA to Ronald Estabrook and Ila Vivian Estabrook (Poynor), one of three siblings.

Preceded in death by Ronald Estabrook (Father), Ila Vivian Crain (Poynor, Estabrook) (Mother), Eloys Charleton (Estabrook) and Barbra Brown (Estabrook), sisters. Survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill Wishon, Modesto, daughters Abby Liddle (Kim), Lori Von Rotz (Roger), granddaughters Emilie Von Rotz, Madeline Liddle, and Allison Hylla (Billy), grandsons Elliot Von Rotz and Shane Liddle, great grandchildren, Paisley Liddle and Berlin Hylla. In addition, she had numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan was raised on a ranch in the rural Manteca/Escalon area. She moved to Modesto for high school. She attended Modesto High graduating in 1947, where she was involved in Rainbow Girls. She then attended Modesto Junior College, which she considered the best time of her youth. She graduated in 1950 with an AA degree in Business. Her first job out of school was at Singleton Porter Buick in Downtown Modesto where she was a bookkeeper/secretary. In 1953 she went to work for the Modesto Irrigation District where she stayed till she retired in 1987, shortly after her first granddaughter was born. She was the Administrative Assistant to the Treasurer of the MID when she retired.

During her retirement, Joan enjoyed traveling, shopping, gardening, and puzzles, but mostly spending time with her grandchildren. Attending their many school activities and sporting events. Joan enjoyed treating her grandkids special. She enjoyed a long, full life and will be missed by all.

A private family celebration of life will be held in Modesto, CA. She will be placed with her mother in the Park View Mausoleum on French Camp Road in Manteca, CA

Donations may be made to Community Hospice, in remembrance of Joan Wishon.

4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA, 95356

https://give.hospiceheart.org/memorial-giving/

www.cvobituaries.com



