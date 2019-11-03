JoAnn L. Fliehr
August 20,1943 - October 25,2019
JoAnn passed away peacefully at home with her family and husband by her side.
She was born in San Francisco, Ca. to the late Frank "Pat" Fontana and Mary G. Hass. She is preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Wiggins & great grandson Haven Norton.
Beloved wife of Glenn. Mother to Terri Jacobs, Vince Ball, Janet Archer, Kathy Dunn & Jerry Fliehr. As well as 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter. Sister of Patty Schulz, Frank Fontana Jr, & Bobby Fontana.
JoAnn has been a bartender, waitress, taxi cab driver as well as dispatcher. She enjoyed traveling, cruises, horse races, shopping, her dogs and family gathering. She had great love for her family, many cousins and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.
There will be A Celebration of Life held November 10,2019
3313 Mansfield lane Modesto,Ca. 95350
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 3, 2019