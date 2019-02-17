Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann Mc Daniel. View Sign



February 16, 1940 - February 13, 2019

Joann Fay Mc Daniel, age 78 of Modesto, Ca entered Heaven's gates on Wednesday the 13th day of February 2019. She was born to her late parents, Newt Michael and Nora Pinnix Michael in Orlando, Oklahoma. She was the youngest of her late 11 brothers and sisters. Joann lived her life in Modesto working with the California Central Valley Agriculture. She was an employee and supervisor for Del Monte corporation 30 years before her retirement. Survivors include her three daughters, Cheryl Stanley - spouse Loyd Stanley, Belinda Spradling, Annette Elgin - spouse Les Elgin, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She had enormous Love for her family and friends. Memorial services will be held graveside at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, Ca on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2:00pm. Family and friends gathering to follow. Location will be given at service. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the .

Joann Fay Mc DanielFebruary 16, 1940 - February 13, 2019Joann Fay Mc Daniel, age 78 of Modesto, Ca entered Heaven's gates on Wednesday the 13th day of February 2019. She was born to her late parents, Newt Michael and Nora Pinnix Michael in Orlando, Oklahoma. She was the youngest of her late 11 brothers and sisters. Joann lived her life in Modesto working with the California Central Valley Agriculture. She was an employee and supervisor for Del Monte corporation 30 years before her retirement. Survivors include her three daughters, Cheryl Stanley - spouse Loyd Stanley, Belinda Spradling, Annette Elgin - spouse Les Elgin, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She had enormous Love for her family and friends. Memorial services will be held graveside at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, Ca on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2:00pm. Family and friends gathering to follow. Location will be given at service. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the . Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 17, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.