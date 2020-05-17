JoAnn Pellegrini
1934 - 2020
JoAnn E. Pellegrini
Dec. 3, 1934 - May 11, 2020
JoAnn E. Pellegrini, of Turlock, passed away peacefully at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House on Monday, may 11th. She was 85 years old.
JoAnn was born in San Bernardino, CA to Manuel and Edna Azevedo. She worked for the California Cedar Products Co. in Stockton before her retirement in 1999. In her spare time, "she loved to crochet."
JoAnn is survived by her sisters, Carol Meyers of Modesto and Shirley Azevedo of Reno, NV. She also leaves behind her son, Manuel W. Gaukel of Reno, NV; her daughter, Cindy D. McCuiston (Shawn) of Georgia; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
At this time, private services will be held for JoAnn's family. She will be laid to rest at Lodi Memorial park at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on May 17, 2020.
