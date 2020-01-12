JoAnn Santos
Apr 15, 1932 - Jan 8, 2020
JoAnn Santos passed away peacefully on January 8th, 2020 in Modesto at the age of 87. JoAnn was born on April 15, 1932 in West Moreland, CA to parents, Edward and Mabel Brown. She has been a resident of Escalon since 1963.
JoAnn had a green thumb and loved gardening. She had a beautiful garden at home with every flower you could imagine. JoAnn also enjoyed studying the bible but above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
JoAnn leaves behind her children, Ralph Santos and Deborah Martin (Darrell), her grandchildren, Amy Santos, Lisa Castellanos (Chuy), Steven Santos and Angelique Martin. JoAnn also leaves behind her 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 65 years, Harold Santos.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Santos family. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, January 16th at 11:00 AM at Burwood Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 12, 2020