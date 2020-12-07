Joanne BalchSeptember 3, 1954 - November 25, 2020Modesto, California - Joanne Marie Balch September 3, 1954 - November 25, 2020 Joanne Marie Balch, 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1954, to Frank and Mary Aiello in Modesto, CA. She was a graduate of Grace M. Davis High School in 1972. She attended Sacramento Skills and Business Center and graduated in 1976. Joanne worked as a medical assistant and as a medical billing specialist for Blue Shield and American Medical Response. In 1977 Joanne married Robert Balch and they enjoyed many years of traveling with their Classic Car Club.Joanne will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Courtney Christensen (Cody), and brother, Paul "Bo" Aiello (Diane). She will be greatly missed by her grandsons, Carter and Caiden Christensen. Joanne is preceded in death by her mother Mary and father Frank Aiello, brother John, and her grandparents. Joanne enjoyed attending the Red Hat lunches monthly, Veteran dinners and playing bingo with her friends. Joanne's joy in life was her family. She lovedcooking for them and especially delighted in bringing a new and unique dish to every holiday meal. She loved watching her grandsons bowl in league and tournaments. She looked forward to traveling with her daughter to watch her grandsons bowl and could always be counted on to cheer them on.Funeral services will be private and limited to immediate family