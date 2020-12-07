1/1
Joanne Balch
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Balch
September 3, 1954 - November 25, 2020
Modesto, California - Joanne Marie Balch September 3, 1954 - November 25, 2020 Joanne Marie Balch, 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1954, to Frank and Mary Aiello in Modesto, CA. She was a graduate of Grace M. Davis High School in 1972. She attended Sacramento Skills and Business Center and graduated in 1976. Joanne worked as a medical assistant and as a medical billing specialist for Blue Shield and American Medical Response. In 1977 Joanne married Robert Balch and they enjoyed many years of traveling with their Classic Car Club.
Joanne will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Courtney Christensen (Cody), and brother, Paul "Bo" Aiello (Diane). She will be greatly missed by her grandsons, Carter and Caiden Christensen. Joanne is preceded in death by her mother Mary and father Frank Aiello, brother John, and her grandparents. Joanne enjoyed attending the Red Hat lunches monthly, Veteran dinners and playing bingo with her friends. Joanne's joy in life was her family. She loved
cooking for them and especially delighted in bringing a new and unique dish to every holiday meal. She loved watching her grandsons bowl in league and tournaments. She looked forward to traveling with her daughter to watch her grandsons bowl and could always be counted on to cheer them on.
Funeral services will be private and limited to immediate family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved