JoAnne Louise DavisAug 17, 1934 - Oct 25, 2020JoAnne Louise Davis passed away peacefully in the presence of family on October 25, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born August 17, 1934 at Valley City, North Dakota to Ervin and Helen Homuth.JoAnne grew up in the area and attended local schools. Moving to college, she graduated cum laude from University in 1957. After teaching two years she accepted a postion with Modesto City Schools in 1959. She continued working in the area schools and eventually retired from La Loma Jr. High School in 1994 after 37 years.Soon after arriving in Modesto JoAnne met Glenn Davis, a fellow teacher, and they married in 1960. They were devoted couple for 60 years. She cared deeply about her church and community. Docenting at both the McHenry Mansion and McHenry Museum was great source of enjoyment plus a love of books, history, travel, educational activities and sports. JoAnne is survivied by Glenn, nephews Ty Homuth and Steve Noack, neices Jo Noack, Rebecca Folse and Wendy Homuth.She is preceeded in death by an infant son, her parents, brother James and sister Janet. Private burial service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA. Remembrances may be made to Grace Luthern Church Memorial Fund, 617 Orangeburg Ave., Modesto, CA 95350.