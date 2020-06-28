Joanne Mae StrandDec. 2, 1934 - June 16, 2020Joanne Mae Strand, a resident of Turlock, California, was born December 2, 1934 in Madera, California. She died June 16, 2020 in Turlock, California.She was raised in Madera County on a Sun Maid Raisin Farm. She attended Ripperdan Elementary School and graduated from Madera High School. She also attended college at Fresno State and California Lutheran Bible School.She was married to Donald Strand on June 25, 1955 at her church, Bethany Lutheran in Kerman, California. They were soon to be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.They lived in Escalon, San Dimas, Madera, and finally came to Turlock in 1963. Once in Turlock, they became active members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where she was an organist for nearly 50 years. Joanne loved music; she thoroughly enjoyed helping to lead worship through the organ and singing in the choir. She loved all of her many friends she made at Good Shepherd. She was a wonderful homemaker and mother to her three sons. She took pride and joy in cooking and taking care of her family.Family genealogy was her hobby. She spent countless hours collecting her priceless family records.Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Helen Adolphson, her brother and sister-in-law Kenneth & Arlene Adolphson, sister-in-law Marlene Adolphson, her brother-in-law & sister-in-law Ralph & Amy Strand, her brother-in-law Mark Hildebrand and her daughter-in-law, Nancy.She is survived by her husband, Don; brother, Stanley Adolphson of Madera; sister-in-law Carol Hildebrand of Roseville, and sons, Paul (Debbie); Steve (Kristi); and Michael. She is survived by six grandchildren, Holly (Bryce); Merri; Jill (Titus); John (Alyssa); Kayla, and Jackson. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Eisley, Eleanor, Everly, James, and Theo, as well as two nieces and seven nephews.Donations may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 N. Minaret Ave., Turlock, CA 95380. We will be having a memorial service for Joanne at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Monday, July 6th at 11 a.m. Attendance is limited to 100 people, but we hope to have a live stream available.Joanne LOVED the LORD, JESUS CHRIST and was looking forward to her eternal home.