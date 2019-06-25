Joceline Tabacco
February 26, 1977 - June 11, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Joceline Tabacco announces her passing on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 at the age of 42 years.
Joceline will be forever remembered by her parents, Edward and Karen, brother Jason (Liz), sisters Sarah (Jason) Imbriglio, and Samantha (Hervé), nieces and nephews Zach, Mia, Amalie, and Jackson, and many others in her extended family.
Donations in Joceline's memory may be made to Valley View Ranch Equine Rescue (www.valleyviewranchequinerescue.org) or the Best Friends Animal Society (www.bestfriends.org).
Published in the Modesto Bee from June 25 to June 26, 2019