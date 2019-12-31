Joe Henry Criswell
May 15, 1941 - December 25, 2019
Joe Criswell, 78, of Modesto, CA passed away peacefully at home Christmas Day. He was born in Arizona to the late L.J. and Juanita Criswell. He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Barbara Criswell, in 2011.
Joe is survuved by a daughter; Dana Martin of Ceres, a son; Joe Criswell of Turlock, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He had a love of the outdoors, hunting and boating.
A memorial service will be held Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church, Denair; 4528 N. Gratton Rd. Denair, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 31, 2019