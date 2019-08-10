Joe furtado
June 15, 1938 - July 31, 2019
Joe Furtado, 81, died July 31, 2019, with his family by his side. Joe was born on June 15, 1938, in Turlock, California, to Joseph and Ann Furtado. He graduated from Hilmar High School and worked for Brindeiro Dairy as a ranch hand for most of his life. Joe loved working on the ranch, attending family barbecues and Portuguese Festa's. He was very close to his family, especially his sister Joanne Sargent, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his nieces, Becky Hale of Galt, Diane Reynolds of Oakdale and brother-in-law Robert Sargent of Modesto. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister. Joe will be greatly missed. At his request, no services will be held.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 10, 2019