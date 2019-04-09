Joe F. Soto
October 28, 1952 - March 31, 2019
Joe F. Soto, 66, of Hughson, CA, passed away in Modesto, CA surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1952 in Palo Alto, CA to Juan Soto and Josefina (Burciaga) Soto. Joe was raised in Tijuana, Mexico and returned at age 13 where he later graduated from Hughson High School and went on to running the family tortilla business named Fortuna's Tortillas in Livingston, CA that recently celebrated 50 years in business. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roberto Soto. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Guadalupe Soto; son Joe Soto, Jr; granddaughter, Isabella Soto; brother, Juan Soto; and sisters Yolanda Soto, Josefina Burciaga, and Alicia Soto; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019