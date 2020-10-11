Joel (Jolo) Stanley FlynnOctober 10,1948-September 29, 2020On September 29, 2020 Joel "Jolo" Stanley Flynn, a beloved father, brother, uncle, and dear friend to many passed unexpectedly. Joel was born in Santa Cruz, California to James and Patricia Flynn, the eldest of three children. While still a toddler, the family moved to Patterson, California where Joel spent his childhood. The summer days of his youth were spent at the family Christmas tree farm and camping and fishing along the many rivers of California with his much-loved grandparents. He graduated from Patterson High School in 1966.In 1969 Joel began a tour-of-duty in Vietnam and returned home in 1970 having been awarded a Purple Heart. He married Mary Louise Loyd in 1974 and they raised three children together in Modesto, California, where Joel also spent 45 years working for Industrial Electrical Company as a motor winder, Service Manager and Estimator.Joel's lifelong passions were camping and fishing. He was truly the happiest when surrounded by the serenity of Nature. His favorite places for many years included Clark's Fork with his brother Tim and later the Northern Sacramento River, (where a fishing hole has long been lovingly referred to as the "Joel Hole" among friends and family), with his best friend Milo Beeson. Though large crowds were never his comfort zone, he was a loyal fan of the Oakland Raiders and enjoyed attending games with his equally devoted niece, Kimberly.Joel was a kind, gentle man, loyal to his family and friends. He was always the guy everyone could and did rely on. His unassuming manner and consistent kindness toward others held him dear to all who were fortunate enough to have him in their lives.Joel is survived by his children Robert (Hans Husman), Robynne (Yvette) and James (Michael); his brother, Timothy; his sister Becky; his nieces Kimberly and Courtney (Slider); his nephew, Daniel (Louis); the mother of his children, Mary; his grandchildren, Aedan, Landyn and Callie Mae; his son-in-law, Andreas Diez and his daughter-in-law, Amber; extended family and the many colleagues and friends who loved him dearly. He will be forever missed.A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.