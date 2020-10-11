1/1
Joel Flynn
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel (Jolo) Stanley Flynn
October 10,1948-September 29, 2020
On September 29, 2020 Joel "Jolo" Stanley Flynn, a beloved father, brother, uncle, and dear friend to many passed unexpectedly. Joel was born in Santa Cruz, California to James and Patricia Flynn, the eldest of three children. While still a toddler, the family moved to Patterson, California where Joel spent his childhood. The summer days of his youth were spent at the family Christmas tree farm and camping and fishing along the many rivers of California with his much-loved grandparents. He graduated from Patterson High School in 1966.
In 1969 Joel began a tour-of-duty in Vietnam and returned home in 1970 having been awarded a Purple Heart. He married Mary Louise Loyd in 1974 and they raised three children together in Modesto, California, where Joel also spent 45 years working for Industrial Electrical Company as a motor winder, Service Manager and Estimator.
Joel's lifelong passions were camping and fishing. He was truly the happiest when surrounded by the serenity of Nature. His favorite places for many years included Clark's Fork with his brother Tim and later the Northern Sacramento River, (where a fishing hole has long been lovingly referred to as the "Joel Hole" among friends and family), with his best friend Milo Beeson. Though large crowds were never his comfort zone, he was a loyal fan of the Oakland Raiders and enjoyed attending games with his equally devoted niece, Kimberly.
Joel was a kind, gentle man, loyal to his family and friends. He was always the guy everyone could and did rely on. His unassuming manner and consistent kindness toward others held him dear to all who were fortunate enough to have him in their lives.
Joel is survived by his children Robert (Hans Husman), Robynne (Yvette) and James (Michael); his brother, Timothy; his sister Becky; his nieces Kimberly and Courtney (Slider); his nephew, Daniel (Louis); the mother of his children, Mary; his grandchildren, Aedan, Landyn and Callie Mae; his son-in-law, Andreas Diez and his daughter-in-law, Amber; extended family and the many colleagues and friends who loved him dearly. He will be forever missed.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 9, 2020
Worked with Joel at IEC and found everything said about him to be more than true. It was my pleasure to know him and have had him in my life even if it was only during the work week. May his family find peace knowing Joel was well cared for and may God watch over you all.


Becky Cordes
Friend
October 6, 2020
The best brother who ever walked this earth. I will miss and love you forever.
Rebecca Flynn
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved