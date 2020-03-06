Joel Kent Rogers (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA
95350
(209)-523-5646
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
The House Old Sanctuary
Obituary
Joel Kent Rogers
Apr 9, 1936-Mar 2, 2020
Joel Kent Rogers born April 9, 1936 in Oklahoma. Moved to California in 1942. Met Trecia Red and married Dec. 18, 1964. They had 4 children: Cary, Vicki, Kenny and Russell.
Owner of Kent Lathing company for 65 years. Attended church at 6th & G/Calvary Temple/The House for 62 years.
Survived by wife, Trecia, sons Cary, Kenny and Russell, 11 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren.
Viewing at Salas brother Mar 9 (4:00-8:00). Memorial Service at The House Old Sanctuary, Mar. 10, 2:00.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 6, 2020
