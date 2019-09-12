Joel Joshua Zaragoza
May 26, 1975 - September 8, 2019
Joel Joshua Zaragoza, 44, of Oakdale, California died September 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on May 26, 1975 in Tracy, California to the parents of Janice Weatherill of Oakdale, California and Tony Zaragoza of Manteca, California, who predeceased him. Joel was one of five children, his brothers Jason Zaragoza, Kris Ramirez, Jared Ramirez and sister Korinn Berry, all Modesto residents.
He was a loving father to his son Curtis Rizzo of Manteca, California. He is survived by his grandmother Frances Zaragoza of Manteca and numerous niece's, nephews, aunt's and uncle's.
Joel was a licensed electrician for over 21 years and was a talented musician. Joel was a loving son, father, and brother.
Services will be held at Oakdale Memorial Chapel on October 4th at 1pm, 830 W F Street, Oakdale, CA 95361.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019