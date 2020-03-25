Johan "John" Bartelink
Feb 17, 1934 - Mar 17, 2020
Johan "John" Bartelink was a terrific brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and dairyman. Johan was born February 17, 1934. He immigrated from Holland in March 1957 to the United States. Johan and Nellie were married in Hayward, California on October 18, 1958. After several stops along the way, they settled in Escalon in 1967, where he established Bartelink Dairy.
Johan proudly served in the National Guard from 1958-1962. He was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church, where he was involved in many things including, Our Lady of Fatima Festa, the Men of St. Patrick's Church and served as an usher. He was also a member of American Legion Post 263: Gustofson Thompson. He was well known in the community, as he was constantly involved in activities including the Honor/Color Guard at sporting events and parades. Johan loved to travel, but his main passion was being a dairyman. He was involved with multiple associations throughout his life, including the California Milk Advisory Board, DHIA, Western United Dairyman, San Joaquin County Farm Bureau and Dairy Farmers of America. His passion was obvious to anyone who was around him or spoke to him, as he was a tremendous advocate for the dairy industry. He was a dairyman for life, working hard until the very end, and continued to give many tours to school children helping to spread the word about dairies and cows.
Johan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nellie, his children Jerry, Henry (Jennifer), and Patricia (Mark); grandchildren Nate (Mandy), Travis (Katie), and Ryan; great grandchildren Avery, Ashton, Kaili, Grace and Jaxon.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Legion Post 263. P.O. Box 596, Escalon, California 95320.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 25, 2020